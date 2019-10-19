Dismissed Parly secretary to challenge his removal

After Parliament unanimously resolved to summarily dismiss secretary to parliament Gengezi Mgidlana, his lawyer Kevin Allardyce confirmed to EWN on Friday that he will be challenging his dismissal.

Mgidlana reportedly believes he is innocent, and that the charges laid against him, dating back to 2017, are “unfair”, Allardyce said.

In a statement on Thursday, it was said that the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), at separate plenary sittings on the day, resolved that Mgidlana’s employment contract be terminated with immediate effect.

The decision on Thursday follows an investigation, which started in May 2017, after Parliament’s executive authority – speaker of the National Assembly and the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces – had received several allegations against Mgidlana.

A disciplinary inquiry found Mgidlana guilty of seven of the 13 charges and on August 30, the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing recommended his summary dismissal.

Mgidlana was placed on voluntary special leave on June 9, 2017, after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) levelled allegations against him.

Nehawu accused Mgidlana of receiving an ex gratia payment of R71,000, irregularly awarding himself a study bursary over junior staff, and following improper procurement processes.

He faced charges relating to the breach of legislation on the financial management of parliament and provincial legislatures, the breach of parliamentary policies as well as the breach of the National Road Traffic Act.

In April last year, he launched an unsuccessful court bid to interdict the disciplinary process.

Mgidlana previously denied the allegations against him, saying no evidence had been produced to back them up.

Background reporting by Makhosandile Zulu and News24 Wire

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

