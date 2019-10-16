100 Eskom senior officials refuse to co-operate with security screening process

A day before load shedding returned to South Africa, it was revealed by Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo that 100 senior Eskom officials have refused to undergo security vetting by the State Security Agency (SSA).

There are “senior people in the government who don’t want to be vetted,” Dlodlo said during a meeting with parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

When asked what the recourse was when these officials didn’t cooperate, Dlodlo simply said there wasn’t any.

Committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, however, assured the minister that “we will make sure Eskom [employees] comply”.

“As a state-owned enterprise, it must adhere to SSA processes.”

At the meeting, Dlodlo said many officials simply refused to cooperate with the screening process.

Only a small minority of top Eskom executives were willingly participating in the SSA vetting processes, according to the agency’s acting deputy director-general for counterintelligence, Sipho Blose.

“Chair, there are 121 senior management officials at Eskom who were meant to be vetted, but only 21 complied,” he said.

“It’s important that we vet these officials for Eskom to turn things around.”

READ MORE: Ramaphosa accuses DA MP of ‘hallucinating’ his link to Eskom’s ‘state capture project’

He added that the outcome of the screening process was often overlooked and disregarded by other government entities in any case.