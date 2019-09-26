Robert McBride nominated for Deputy Public Protector post

The name of the ex-Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss is among those of 28 people on a list released by parliament on Thursday, who have all been nominated for the job.

Parliament’s justice committee will compile a shortlist and conduct interviews for the job, and has called for public comment on the 28 names.

McBride, who headed Ipid for five years, has recently been named in a public protector’s report for alleged irregularities during his tenure at the police watchdog.

Among other candidates on the list are Buang Jones, acting head of legal services for the Human Rights Commission; ex-ANC MP Loyiso Mpumlwana; and National Heritage Council CEO Sonwabile Macontywa.

The committee wants to conclude the process of finding a replacement before Deputy Public Protector Kelvin Malunga’s term of office ends in December.

The public is encouraged to submit their comments on the candidates by mid-October.

