Search is on for new deputy public protector as Kevin Malunga’s term ends

The Justice and Correctional Services Committee has called for applications for the position of deputy public protector, with members of the public invited to nominate a candidate they deemed suitable.

This as Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga’s seven-year term draws to a close on December 9. MPs in parliament have the power to appoint him to a second term.

On June 12, National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise sent Ramaphosa a letter reminding him that that Malunga’s term of office would expire towards the end of the year.

Whether Malunga will definitely be replaced or may still be awarded a second term is unclear. The Citizen asked parliamentary committee’s media officer Rajaa Azzakani whether the search for a new deputy public protector meant Malunga’s second term had been ruled out or whether he would still be able to compete for the position against the other nominees.

Azzakani indicated that she was unclear on this and would be able to answer later today. This article will be updated with her answer once it is received.

Malunga’s term has not been without controversy, with The Citizen correctly predicting in 2016 that he would not replace Thuli Madonsela as the public protector for a variety of reasons.

These controversies included his public disagreement with Madonsela in parliament; his axing as a lecturer at Wits Law School after he was unsuccessful at having his work published by a recognised journal; a drunk driving charge; and comments on the judiciary which some interpreted as being politically motivated, after he commented on former President Jacob Zuma’s appointment of Sandile Ngcobo as chief justice over Dikgang Moseneke in 2009, saying the appointment showed “law and politics can never be separated”.

Malunga made the news after he was seen to have again expressed disagreement with the public protector in July this year, this time Madonsela’s successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“There are a lot of things I think the office has gotten wrong,” Malunga said at the time on eNCA, giving as an example a lack of communication, as he said he “didn’t know anything” about Mkhwebane’s Absa/Bankorp report, which was later overturned.

