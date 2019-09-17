SANDF’s extended deployment on Cape Flats expected to cost R64m

The further deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in the Western Cape will cost just over R64 million.

On Monday, when the original two-month deployment was due to end, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he had extended the deployment to March 31, 2020.

Ramaphosa is legally required to inform both houses of parliament when he deploys the SANDF, how long the deployment will be, the expected costs and the amount of personnel involved.

His letter informing National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise of the deployment was contained in parliament’s announcements, tablings and committee reports that was distributed on Tuesday.

In the letter, he stated the SANDF would be deployed from September 16 to March 31, 2020.

“1 322 members employed will continue to work with the SAPS to prevent and combat crime, maintenance and preservation of law and order in the Western Cape province, Republic of South Africa,” read the letter.

“The total expenditure, which is expected to be incurred for this deployment, is R64 127 472.00.”

The previous deployment amounted to slightly over R23 million.

In July, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced the pending deployment of the SANDF in the Western Cape’s ganglands during his budget speech.

They were originally deployed to help in joint operations with the police in 10 areas with the highest attempted murder rates – Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Elsies River, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi, Kraaifontein and Manenberg.

Combined, the 10 areas contributed to 42% of attempted murders in the province, News24 previously reported.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.