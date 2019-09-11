Limpopo University clarifies Funeral Studies programme to MPs

After enduring negative publicity about introducing an alleged bogus course on funeral studies, the University of Limpopo and its partner Services Seta have been commended for initiating the programme that would help previously disadvantaged students.

The University of Limpopo along with the Services Seta were grilled by members of the portfolio committee on higher education science and technology who were concerned about widespread allegations that they had introduced a false programme. They were invited to parliament due to initial reports claiming that the university had offered a bogus learnership and certificate as a qualification on Funeral Parlour studies.

But when answering questions from concerned MPs in parliament, the university assured them that the media allegations had no merit and that due process was followed in obtaining the course accreditation. The allegations about the “bogus course” came from three students whose certificates were printed with errors, which had since been rectified and the error did not affect all students.

Valid certificates have been printed and signed off, and collection was in progress.

The university, which was represented by its Deputy Vice Chancellor Richard Madadzhe, and a high-level delegation including the Student Representative Council, added that the programme on this study area is highly sought after and it was the first to be offered by the university and the first of its kind. Madadzhe said the demand was now intensely great for the programme, and this view was supported Njabulo Mkhonto, president of the university’s SRC, who stressed the need to professionalise the funeral industry due to increasing deaths in the country.

Mkhonto suggested that perhaps the course should not only be for a certificate, but a diploma or a degree.

The Seta, led by its CEO Amanda Buzo, also informed the committee that the programme was a pilot and it is intended to be rolled out nationally.

The Seta representatives who attended the committee meeting said feedback from relevant stakeholders including the students was generally positive, except the students that were frustrated and went to the media.

The committee’s report indicated that members were satisfied with the presentations from the university and the Seta. But they were unhappy that the University of Limpopo failed to adequately address the false allegation in the public space.

However, the varsity representatives explained that the university’s vice chancellor was in fact interviewed for an hour on national television regarding the allegations pertaining to the programme, and he explained the programme and refuted the allegations. They said unfortunately, the interview was not spread widely because it was not considered sensational by the media. The Seta added that its CEO Amanda Buzo was expected to be interviewed this week to further unpack the alleged issues related to the programme.

The committee was not only satisfied by the explanation from the university and the Seta, it also commended them for the programme. The committee said that the training was very economically driven, socially relevant, scalable and the funding was done effectively.

The university said it understood the negative media coverage had surely left some of the students who have successfully completed the programme despondent.

The university was in direct contact with the affected students assuring them that their certificate programmes were fully accredited and remain viable. Some of the students wrote to the university expressing their appreciation of what the programme has done for them.

