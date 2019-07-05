ANC confirms resignation of Collen Maine as MP

The Office of the ANC Chief Whip in a statement on Friday confirmed the resignations of Zukisa Faku and ANC Youth League president Collen Maine as ANC Members of Parliament (MPs).

Pemmy Majodina said: “Comrade Zukisa Faku’s resignation will take effect as of 31 July 2019, while comrade Collen Maine’s resignation is effective as of 5 July 2019. The office of the ANC Chief Whip extends its gratitude to these former MPs for their distinguished service as public representatives to the people of South Africa and to the ANC in parliament.

“The ANC has concluded effecting necessary replacements for existing vacancies in the National Assembly. Comrade Zukisa Faku will be replaced by comrade Princess Faku on the Province-to-National list of the Eastern Cape, while comrade Collen Maine will be replaced by comrade Renay Van Schalkwyk on the National-to-National list. Comrade Renay Van Schalkwyk will be sworn-in as a member of parliament on Tuesday 9 July 2019 at 10:00 in parliament, while comrade Princess Faku will be sworn-in on Thursday 1 August 2019.

Reports had earlier on Friday quoted Maine as saying that he was leaving due to “private matters”.

Many had expected him to be given a cabinet position in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new administration. That did not happen. Since he is 38 years old he’s also facing pressure to relinquish his position of an ANC league that features the word ‘youth’ in its name. However, he appears reluctant to let go.

