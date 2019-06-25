WATCH LIVE: Malema, Maimane and more debate Ramaphosa’s Sona

Tuesday morning in parliament sees both ANC and opposition politicians reply to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third state of the nation address (Sona), which took place on June 20.

Speakers include the ANC’s Jackson Mthembu, Pemmy Majondia and Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, the EFF’s Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe.

The debate can be can be watched live here, courtesy of SABC Digital News:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.