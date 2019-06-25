Parliament 25.6.2019 09:59 am

WATCH LIVE: Malema, Maimane and more debate Ramaphosa’s Sona

South Africa - Cape Town - 20 June 2019 - President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, delivers his 3rd State of the Nation Address (Sona). Picture: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

ANC and opposition politicians reply to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s third state of the nation address (Sona), which took place on June 20.  

Speakers include the ANC's Jackson Mthembu, Pemmy Majondia and Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, the EFF's Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe.

Speakers include the ANC’s Jackson Mthembu, Pemmy Majondia and Nompendulo Mkhatshwa, the EFF’s Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, DA leader Mmusi Maimane, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald and ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe.

The debate can be can be watched live here, courtesy of SABC Digital News:

