WATCH: Khoi-San imbongi graces parliament at #Sona2019

Poet, Khoekhoegowab language expert and University of Cape Town academic, Bradley Van Sitters made history last night as the first ever Khoi-San imbongi.

KhoeKhoegowab was the original language spoken by the first inhabitants in the Cape, and is the most populous and widespread of the Khoisan language, reports Polokwane Review.

There are 2,000 speakers of the KhoeKhoegowab language in the Northern and Western Cape, 150,000 speakers in Namibia and only 200 in Botswana, according to the Western Cape cultural affairs department.

According to westerncapegangwatch.co.za, Van Sitters was a rapper from Athlone, Cape Town, in his youth.

During last night’s state of the nation address (Sona), it was his rhythmic, melodic praise-singing in the endangered Khoekhoegowab language that got people clicking and reacting on social media.

A lot happened in my life-time. The backend of apartheid where I smelled teargas as I walked to school, democracy, pagers, cell phones and Bradley van Sitters, the Khoi poet, academic and now praise singer of the… https://t.co/yoIDPe1xOo — Abe Williams (@Gabbameister) June 20, 2019

Poet and academic, Mr Bradley Van Sitters did the things today. We must always find ways of celebrating our diversity as a Nation! ✊???? #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/M1lnJAdZXs — Akanyang ???? (@AkanyangMonaisa) June 20, 2019

Watch Van Sitter make history at Sona 2019: