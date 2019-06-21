Faux fur and fancy fashion rule on Sona red carpet

MPs decked in faux fur and a host of popular colours – last night’s State of the Nation address (Sona) red carpet showed a new side of politics.

In a bold move, Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Nazley Sharif wore a low-cut dress to flaunt her tattoos that cover most of her back.

“I think the skew towards younger members of parliament will definitely bring more attention to Sona as it increases social media attention on them as individuals,” said trend researcher and analyst Chris Reid. “I also think it enables them to more meaningfully support local designers because they are aspirational figures and can influence what people wear.”

Whether it was the winter chill in the air, or a red carpet more conscious of trends, a lot of faux fur was seen on MPs like Bernice Swarts from the ANC.

“Faux fur is a big fashion trend at the moment. I think as vegan leather also becomes a viable material choice, it makes sense to consider faux fur too,” said Reid.

“It doesn’t look like a cheap feather duster any more, and works well with a more streetwear look. Fur is less about glamorous capes and coats and more about inventive trims and detailing.”

But why do the general public care about the red carpet outside the National Assembly during Sona events?

“I think we care about Sona because it’s an accessible view into politics. It’s not a dry political session but more something we can all understand,” explained Reid.

He also thinks former President Zuma actually helped Sona become such a spectacle.

“The issues around the Zuma Sonas probably increased attention that they’re actually not important events. They became part of the national consciousness where they may not have been before.”

President Ramaphosa recently remarked about the importance of South Africa’s LGBTQ community.

Political parties welcomed the cost cutting at Sona, but said more could be done to reduce costs.

Five years ago during the Zuma administration South African taxpayers coughed up R9.2 million for Sona.

That figure was cut down to R2 million for yesterday’s Sona, due to considerations given to the tough economic climate.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli reportedly said the current budget would take into account the economic hardships that most South Africans faced.

Similar reductions occurred in the first Sona of the year held in February, costing a total of R1.6 million.

