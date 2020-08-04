Thokoza protests are ‘xenophobic attacks fuelled by poverty’, say community leaders

PREMIUM!
Thokoza protests are ‘xenophobic attacks fuelled by poverty’, say community leadersXenophobia 1 min ago
Police arrested at least 20 people after a week of rioting.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Crime The case will be ‘resolved’ – Police Minister on Senzo Meyiwa’s murder
General Daily news update: Covid-19 recovery rate at 68%, ‘threat’ on Malusi Gigaba’s life
Government Public Enterprises denies Gordhan had any influence in Eskom pension fund appointment
Science Watch live: SpaceX craft departs International Space Station for Earth
Education Basic education dept releases amended 2020 school calendar, it won’t carry into 2021