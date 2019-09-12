WATCH: ‘Foreign shop owner’ fights back against looters

An assumed shop owner has come to the rescue of a shop under siege from a swarm of looters. The man stepped in when a mob targeted a store on a looting spree. The incident, which is alleged to have happened in Witbank, shows looters fleeing from a store, some with appliances in hand.

In the footage, it seems a man had enough of the looters and decided to step in. He is seen hitting one of the men who came out of the store.

The footage was uploaded on Wednesday and shows a police officer outnumbered by the looters. The officer breaks up a fight between the alleged shop owner and looter. The woman taking the footage can be heard questioning who is responsible for the actions against foreign-owned shops.

Watch the video below:

After a week of violence, Police Minister Bheki Cele scheduled an urgent imbizo with hostel dwellers on Sunday, September 8. But he had to cancel it because of the Reed Dance ceremony taking place in KwaZulu-Natal and other commitments he had to attend to.

Instead, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, as the traditional prime minister to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, agreed to meet with hostel dwellers at Murray Park on Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg. Ndaba was at this meeting, greeting many of the izinduna (elders) from the various hostels.

Many of the men – angered by rising unemployment and inequality, and harbouring feelings of powerlessness arising from government officials ignoring their complaints – have been blamed for the violence and looting that spread across Gauteng.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, background reporting from News24 Wire)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.