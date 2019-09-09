Xenophobia 9.9.2019 02:24 pm

Naledi Pandor warns African leaders against inflammatory language

News24 Wire
Naledi Pandor. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

The international relations minister met with heads of diplomatic missions in South Africa to allay fears of further escalations of xenophobia.

South Africa has cautioned African leaders against making inflammatory statements in the wake of reports of xenophobic attacks in Gauteng.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor met with heads of diplomatic missions in South Africa on Monday to allay fears of further escalations of xenophobia.

Her spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said most ambassadors understood South Africa’s condemnation of xenophobia, adding that the recent spate of violence would not affect the country’s diplomatic ties.

“Issues were raised constructively, including ensuring that leaders don’t use inflammatory language, we need to be measured. It’s important to get to the bottom of this and the causes of the violence,” Ngqengelele said.

Twelve people have died in a spate of violence that started last week. It spilt over to the Johannesburg suburb of Malvern on Sunday and into the CBD. Gauteng police are monitoring the situation.

