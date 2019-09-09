The world is judging us, IFP’s Buthelezi warns protesters

In yet another attempt to end the xenophobic violence, which has left deaths and a trail of destruction in Gauteng, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) emeritus president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi yesterday addressed an unruly crowd of hostel residents in Jeppestown.

Earlier, the hostel dwellers marched along Jules Street in Malvern, demanding that foreigners go home.

Buthelezi told the crowd: “Lives have been lost and property damaged. There has been looting, burning and violence.

“The world is watching and we are being judged. What we have seen in the past few days is unacceptable. The attacks on foreigners and their businesses are purely xenophobic – a violation of human rights and our constitution. Looting and destruction of property is a crime, full stop. Assault is always wrong.”

Citing the targeting of MTN stores in Nigeria, Nigerian leaders’ boycott of the World Economic Forum on Africa and the cancellation of a soccer match against Bafana Bafana by the Zambian Soccer Association, he warned: “Don’t think these things have no consequences. There will be sanctions against us for what we are doing.”

His words upset some of those in the crowd, who left in protest.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.