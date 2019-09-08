WATCH: Joburg hostel dwellers march, demanding foreigners should leave

If you thought the xenophobic violence may be winding down in Gauteng, a video clip shared by Sowetan LIVE on Sunday shows that tempers have not yet subsided.

Protesters brandishing traditional weapons could reportedly be heard marching along Jules Street in Johannesburg demanding that foreigners should go back to their countries of origin.

Protesters from various hostels in eastern Johannesburg have begun marching along Jules Street. Carrying weapons, including knobkerries, the men sang, "foreigners must go back to where they came from". pic.twitter.com/SKbWqGePdz — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) September 8, 2019

The Sowetan further reports that the group numbered “in the thousands” and was on its way to listen to former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini reportedly also promised this week to address the recent xenophobic violence that rocked the city of Johannesburg and beyond in Gauteng.

The king said that when he went to Johannesburg, the city would be at a standstill and quiet.

“Can the violent people please give us a break because we know violence and what it has done to the nation?” the king said.

Zwelithini reportedly added that he had a programme that would bring peace and unity, which started with the Zulu nation.

The king called for his people to be unified and to be cautious of the so-called divide-and-rule tactics, which had been used by colonisers.

“This is the same thing that is happening today, disguised as xenophobia.”

South Africa has experienced a wave of protests, in which communities have looted both foreign and South African-owned shops while calling for an end to the presence of drug syndicates.

Gauteng has been the hardest-hit province, with sporadic violence occurring across all three of its big metros, and at least 10 people dying.

Two migrants were among the 10 people killed, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address on Thursday. He also said that 423 people were arrested in Gauteng in response to the attacks.

(Compiled by Charles Cilliers)

