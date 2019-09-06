Political analyst hits out at ‘weak’ African leaders

The response by African leaders in the aftermath of the South African xenophobic violence against foreign nationals showed a lack of leadership, according to independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga.

Mathekga was referring to Rwandan President Paul Kagame pulling out of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa, in the wake of the attacks, describing his response as “showing weak leadership”.

“African leaders should have been sitting down around the table with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the WEF and discussed how best to deal with the crisis.

“But out of anger, a leader like Paul Kagame of Rwanda has decided to pull out. This is lack of political maturity,” said Mathekga.

“This is quite worrying because already South African businesses have been targeted in Nigeria and Mozambique.

“They should realise that this is a double-edged sword.

“Like here in South Africa, those looting shops like Shoprite in Nigeria will soon realise they need them.

“Botswana, which has one of the most repressive regimes governing immigration, is the last to criticise South Africa.”

African leaders, said Mathekga, “should have amended the agenda of WEF to include a discussion on xenophobic violence.

“They should have sat around the table with President Ramaphosa and later held a joint media briefing on steps to be taken.

“When leaders walk away in indignation and only show unity during good times, it does not augur well for the continent.”

