Free flight out of South Africa for Nigerians

The ongoing protest action and looted shops belonging to foreign nationals have prompted the Nigerian foreign affairs ministry to announce that the owner of private Nigeria airline Air Peace Airlines has volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate his countrymen from the country.

Nigeria’s foreign affairs ministry issued a statement on Thursday confirming that private airline owner chief Allen Onyema had volunteered an aircraft to evacuate those with hopes of returning to Nigeria due to the current spike of xenophobic attacks.

“The ministry of foreign affairs in Nigeria wishes to inform the general public that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the Proprietor of Air Peace Airlines chief Allen Onyema has volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday, 6th September 2019 to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to Nigeria free of charge.

“The Nigerian public is therefore advised to inform relatives in the country to take advantage of chief Onyema’s gesture. Those interested are advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for arrangements.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja

PRESS RELEASE AIR PEACE TO EVACUATE NIGERIANS FROM SOUTH AFRICA The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in… — Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria ???????? (@AbujaMFA) September 4, 2019

Those interested are likely to submit their names to Nigeria’s High Commission in Pretoria and the Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg, who will process the names. Once a certain number is reached, Chief Onyema’s gesture of an aircraft will be taken.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has announced his intention to visit South Africa to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to share the countries concern about the security of Nigerians and their businesses in the country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.