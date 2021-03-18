Daily news update: Tanzania loses its leader, Eskom honours King Zwelithini

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
‘Missing’ Tanzanian President John Magufuli is dead
Dar es Salaam – Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died aged 61 from a heart condition, his vice president said in an address on state television Wednesday, after days of uncertainty over his health and whereabouts.
“It is with deep regret that I inform you that today on the 17th of March, 2021 at 6 pm we lost our brave leader, the President of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli, said vice-president Samia Suluhu Hassan.
Eskom suspends load shedding for King Zwelithini’s funeral
Between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, load shedding will be suspended “in order to allow the nation to mourn the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini”, Eskom announced late on Wednesday,
This comes after the power utility announced earlier on Wednesday that the country was moving back to stage 2 load shedding, after roughly 13 hours of stage 1.
WATCH: Zulu King’s body arrives at Khethomthandayo royal palace
The remains of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu have arrived in Kwakhethomthandayo royal palace, after scores of maidens, regiments and the general public braved the rainy weather as his body was fetched from the mortuary.
Warder caught on video having sex with inmate suspended
The Department of Correctional Services has suspended a female warder who was caught on video having sex with an inmate at the Ncome Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
“We have suspended the official involved and we’ve taken disciplinary measures against the inmate. Cellphones are just one item in the long list of contraband items that are not allowed because they cause harm to the victims outside and used to plan other crimes. They could even order hits on others,” correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told 702 on Monday.
Zuma, Magashule and Niehaus need Casey’s pen
It was while culling books from a sagging shelf that I spotted a tiny booklet squashed between two heavy tomes. Like two bouncers protecting a VIP. In fact, they’re rubbing spines with a gem titled Casey & Co.
As I fondled the treasure, now beginning to show signs of old age, memories flooded in of a bygone era during which black people suffered at the hands of a cruel regime.
Kaizer Chiefs’ season of suffering summed up by Soweto derby
Kaizer Chiefs will play Orlando Pirates for a fourth time this season on Sunday, and for a fourth time behind closed doors, with the COVID-19 pandemic meaning 90 000 fanatical supporters may well not pack into FNB Stadium for a long, long time.
One does have to wonder, right now, whether for Amakhosi and Gavin Hunt this is a blessing in disguise, as they head into this DStv Premiership match in the midst of a campaign of utter mediocrity.
Bulgarian artist faces huge backlash for ‘blackface’ makeup
Viewers of a European music competition are wondering how is blackface still a thing in 2021?
The Bulgarian singing competition, Kato Abe Kankm Boaa (Като две капки вода) , translated to “Like two drops of water” tasks contestants with imitating famous international artists and performing their hit songs.
