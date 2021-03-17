Daily news update: Bad day for Mkhwebane, stage 1 load shedding, fuel price spike

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Bad day for Mkhwebane: MPs vote in favour of inquiry into her fitness
The National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon voted in favour of establishing an ad hoc committee to investigate Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
This followed a report by an independent review panel that recommended a parliamentary inquiry into the public protector’s fitness to hold office.
Eskom moves SA to stage 1 load shedding
Eskom has announced that load shedding will be downgraded to stage 1 from Wednesday 5am, and will continue until 5am on Saturday.
“The generation system is still severely constrained. Since Monday Eskom teams successfully returned four generation units at Kusile, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla, as well as the Cahora Bassa line from Mozambique.
Khanyi Mbau’s ex ‘accepts defeat’, she tattooed new bae ‘Mr K’s name
Socialite Khanyi Mbau has moved on! Her on and off-again relationship for years with Tebogo Lerole is no longer on the radar.
The actress has been proudly showing off her new man, businessman Kudzai Terrence Mushonga since they made it official in February.
Motorists must brace for April fuel price wallop
The Automobile Association (AA) has warned motorists to brace for the biggest fuel price increase in April last seen before the impact of the Coronavirus.
Commenting in a statement on unaudited data released by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said stronger international oil prices combined with a weaker Rand points to 90 cents a litre increase in the price of petrol, 66 cents for diesel and 62 cents for illuminating.
These are SA’s best and favourite banks
A survey of almost 12 500 banking customers of the country’s six big retail banks have shown that customers were most satisfied with Capitec, which also had the lowest number of complaints and the most loyal customers, while African Bank tied with Capitec for the fairest treatment of customers.
The survey, the 2020 South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) for Banking, was done by Consulta among customers from the lower, middle, and upper retail banking segments during 2020. Customers of Absa, African Bank, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank participated.
What did Percy Tau do to Potter?
It is time to ask the question, even if the answer, perhaps, isn’t clear.
Was Percy Tau going back to Brighton and Hove Albion this season the wrong move for the Bafana Bafana attacking star?
