Daily news update: Bad day for Mkhwebane, stage 1 load shedding, fuel price spike

Brighton's South African striker Percy Tau (C) runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on January 13, 2021. Picture: Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP.

Bad day for Mkhwebane: MPs vote in favour of inquiry into her fitness

Parliament votes on inquiry into Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon voted in favour of establishing an ad hoc committee to investigate Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

This followed a report by an independent review panel that recommended a parliamentary inquiry into the public protector’s fitness to hold office.

Eskom moves SA to stage 1 load shedding

Candlelight

Picture: iStock/ JacquesKloppers

Eskom has announced that load shedding will be downgraded to stage 1 from Wednesday 5am, and will continue until 5am on Saturday.

“The generation system is still severely constrained. Since Monday Eskom teams successfully returned four generation units at Kusile, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matla, as well as the Cahora Bassa line from Mozambique.

Khanyi Mbau’s ex ‘accepts defeat’, she tattooed new bae ‘Mr K’s name

Khanyi Mbau with new boyfriend Kudazi

Khanyi Mbau with new boyfriend Kudazi Terrance Mushonga. Picture: Instagram

Socialite Khanyi Mbau has moved on! Her on and off-again relationship for years with Tebogo Lerole is no longer on the radar.

The actress has been proudly showing off her new man, businessman Kudzai Terrence Mushonga since they made it official in February.

Motorists must brace for April fuel price wallop

petrol

The expected April fuel hike of up to R1.16 per litre and 92 cents for diesel was caused by the rise in Brent crude oil prices. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Automobile Association (AA) has warned motorists to brace for the biggest fuel price increase in April last seen before the impact of the Coronavirus.

Commenting in a statement on unaudited data released by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said stronger international oil prices combined with a weaker Rand points to 90 cents a litre increase in the price of petrol, 66 cents for diesel and 62 cents for illuminating.

These are SA’s best and favourite banks

Banking

Picture: Moneyweb

A survey of almost 12 500 banking customers of the country’s six big retail banks have shown that customers were most satisfied with Capitec, which also had the lowest number of complaints and the most loyal customers, while African Bank tied with Capitec for the fairest treatment of customers.

The survey, the 2020 South African Customer Satisfaction Index (SA-csi) for Banking, was done by Consulta among customers from the lower, middle, and upper retail banking segments during 2020. Customers of Absa, African Bank, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank participated.

What did Percy Tau do to Potter?

Brighton’s South African striker Percy Tau warms up (Photo by Clive Brunskill / POOL / AFP)

It is time to ask the question, even if the answer, perhaps, isn’t clear.

Was Percy Tau going back to Brighton and Hove Albion this season the wrong move for the Bafana Bafana attacking star?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

