Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

The late Noxolo Maqashalala playing the role of Zandile in Diamond City. Photo: TV SA website

‘I am sorry to have caused this controversy’, says Habib on n-word saga

Adam Habib

Former Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib has been trending on social media after he allegedly made use of the American racial slur (n-word) while addressing students in a webinar. Picture: Gallo Images

Former University of Witwatersrand (Wits) vice-chancellor Prof Adam Habib has apologised for his use of an American racial slur (n-word) while addressing students during a webinar on Thursday, 11 March.

Many people on social media have been calling and petitioning for the removal of Habib, who now works as a director at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, after he sparked outrage over his comments, to which he responded to by saying that “some people were deliberately misrepresenting the conversation”.

“I want to apologise unreservedly for having done so. I do now recognise the hurt and distress that has been caused and will continue to listen,” he said.

SA student union confirms national shutdown across 26 unis

wits protest

Wits University students clash with security, 9 March 2021, during a protest as they demand that all academically deserving students must be allowed to register, including those with historical debt. Picture: Michel Bega

A national shutdown across South African university campuses is looming, after a tweet posted by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) on Sunday. 

The SAUS announced that a media briefing would be taking place in the Tshwane CBD on Sunday afternoon, to brief the media on the outcomes of an “urgent” student representative council (SRC) meeting. 

A media statement released by the SAUS on Sunday confirmed that, following their meeting, a national shutdown, supported by 26 university SRCs across the country, will take place from Monday “until our demands are met.” 

Volkswagen announces job cuts to finance electric cars

Volkswagen logo

An employee passes by a Volkswagen ID. logo at the headquarters of German car maker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg on October 26, 2020. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)

Carmaker Volkswagen will shed up to 5,000 jobs between now and the end of 2023 as part of cost-cutting to finance its transition to electric vehicles, the company said in a statement Sunday.

It did not give a precise figure for those employees, saying only that it would be in the lower end of a “four-digit number”, an expression usually used to mean between 2,000 to 4,000.

Arts community mourns loss of Menzi Ngubane

Menzi Ngubane at his wedding

KAGISO, SOUTH AFRICA  SEPTEMBER 26: Former Generations actor Menzi Ngubane and his bride Sikelwa during their traditional wedding on September 26, 2015 in Kagiso, South Africa. Ngubane died on Saturday. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Sun / Lucky Morajane)

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane, known for his roles in Generations and Isibaya, has passed away after suffering a stroke at his home.

The news broke on Saturday night as the arts and culture fraternity expressed their condolences and shock at his passing. 

Ngubane’s acting career spans more than three decades, starting with his breakthrough role as Cijimpi on Kwakhala Nyonini.

Double blow for SA after actress Noxolo Maqashalala dies

The acting fraternity suffered huge losses on Saturday, after news broke that Eastern Cape-born actress Noxolo Maqashalala had died earlier this month.

44-year-old Maqashalala’s body was found at her Johannesburg home on Friday, Dispatch Live reported.

It is believed the actress had been dead for about week before she was found. 

WATCH: Malema wants rubber bullets declared unconstitutional 

Julius Malema outside court

Julius Malema leaves court at the Randburg magistrate’s court as he and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi face charges of Assault against a police officer, 13 October 2020. Picture for illustration: Neil McCartney

Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema visited the family of slain Mthokozisi Ntumba on Sunday afternoon, to pay his respects, and to “help ease the pain” following his death. 

Malema added that “the killing of one innocent soul should necessitate for the minister to step down”.

The party has committed to providing lawyers and legal support to Ntumba’s family.

They also plan to make a court application to the Constitutional Court to call for the use of rubber bullets to be declared a human rights violation. 



