Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

A national shutdown across South African university campuses is looming, after a tweet posted by the South African Union of Students (SAUS) on Sunday.
The SAUS announced that a media briefing would be taking place in the Tshwane CBD on Sunday afternoon, to brief the media on the outcomes of an “urgent” student representative council (SRC) meeting.
A media statement released by the SAUS on Sunday confirmed that, following their meeting, a national shutdown, supported by 26 university SRCs across the country, will take place from Monday “until our demands are met.”
Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema visited the family of slain Mthokozisi Ntumba on Sunday afternoon, to pay his respects, and to “help ease the pain” following his death.
Malema added that “the killing of one innocent soul should necessitate for the minister to step down”.
The party has committed to providing lawyers and legal support to Ntumba’s family.
They also plan to make a court application to the Constitutional Court to call for the use of rubber bullets to be declared a human rights violation.
