Daily news update: King Zwelithini died of Covid-19, no action for VBS-implicated official

Here’s your morning news update: Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Minneapolis reaches $27m settlement with George Floyd’s family
As soon as Covid-19 lockdown ensued in March last year, the livelihoods of thousands of artists were instantly throttled.
Since then, they have been attempting to get relief from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.
As such, artists have been protesting and staging sit-ins at the NAC’s offices, as well as at the department’s provincial office in Gauteng, and at the Performing Arts Council Free State, a course of action endorsed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
ANC Limpopo won’t take action on official implicated in VBS Bank saga
The African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo has confirmed that the party’s provincial Treasurer Danny Msiza after his arrest in the VBS Mutual Bank saga.
Msiza and six other suspects were arrested following a series of early morning raids spanning across Gauteng and Limpopo by the Hawks on Thursday morning and appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning, when they all were granted bail of either R50,000 or R100,000.
DRC halts AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to investigate ‘side-effects’
The Democratic Republic of Congo had received 1.7 million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 made by Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca and was due to start its campaign on March 15.
“As a precautionary measure, we decided to postpone the date for the launch of vaccination in the DRC,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo said in a statement.
The World Health Organization has said that no causal link has been established between the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clotting.
ANC supports inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office
The ANC caucus in Parliament says it supports the process to set up an inquiry to look into whether Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is fit to hold office.
In a statement on Saturday, the ANC’s chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, said the caucus decided to support the setting up of the inquiry.
However, Majodina, added that it was too early for the party to decide whether to vote for or against her removal.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.