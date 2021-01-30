WATCH: Protesters frolic in the shallows of Muizenberg beach 

A protest which took place on Muizenberg beach on Saturday morning lasted just a few hours before it was dispersed by public order police members.
Brigadier Novela Potelwa said it was estimated that around 200 people joined the demonstrations.
Scores of protesters defied government’s orders to keep beaches closed by occupying the Western Cape beach.
“On arrival, the police observed the situation and issued a warning to the group. Taking into account a number of variables, police monitored the situation for some time from a distance.
“After careful consideration of the situation at hand, the unit members peacefully removed the crowd from the beach with no incidents reported,” Potelwa said.
A few stragglers were reported on Camps Bay beach, but otherwise, there were no further incidents.
However, police are keeping a close eye on beaches and other public spaces, she added.
Since @SAPoliceService could not act against these beach goers, we accept therefore that all beaches are now open. #muizenberg pic.twitter.com/Ql8I68jy95
— M-Kay (@MKay_One) January 30, 2021
#ProtestAction Protesters in Muizenberg, Cape Town deliberately breaking the #Lockdown3 regulations. @News24 @GovernmentZA @SAPoliceService @CityofCT @alanwinde to Show their unhappiness against closure of beaches under current lockdown restrictions pic.twitter.com/6tEAhbYHk4
— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) January 30, 2021
Muizenberg beach protest pic.twitter.com/zs6KNATGjr
— Stephen Meltz (@StephenMeltz) January 30, 2021
ALSO READ: Cape Town surfers want to go #BackIntoTheWater during lockdown
A poster circulating on social media called for protesters to support the “movement” at Llandudno, Milnerton, Clifton, Sea Point and Fish Hoek beaches in the Western Cape, as well as Pipe beach in Port Elizabeth, and Plettenberg Bay.
The “designated” venues of the protest were Blouberg beach, Muizenberg beach and Camps Bay beach.
“Join us in the fight against the system to regain our liberty. Let’s end lockdown together!”, the poster read.
The “invitation” was extended “to all South African citizens affected by the extension of this lockdown.”
Meanwhile in Muizenberg. Beach protest. *sigh* pic.twitter.com/dCqtYjNwgk
— Adrian the Alien (@HariOmIsLife) January 30, 2021
From surfers to business owners, all those not in favour of adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions were rallied to the “beach turn up”.
Organisations involved included the Woke Nation and #EndLockdownSA.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.