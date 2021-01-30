WATCH: Protesters frolic in the shallows of Muizenberg beach 

News Update 30.1.2021 06:00 pm

Nica Richards
Protesters gather at Muizenberg beach to protest against lockdown regulations. Photo: Twitter/@katjanechild

Around 200 people who joined the demonstrations were eventually dispersed by police.

A protest which took place on Muizenberg beach on Saturday morning lasted just a few hours before it was dispersed by public order police members.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa said it was estimated that around 200 people joined the demonstrations.

Scores of protesters defied government’s orders to keep beaches closed by occupying the Western Cape beach. 

“On arrival, the police observed the situation and issued a warning to the group. Taking into account a number of variables, police monitored the situation for some time from a distance.

“After careful consideration of the situation at hand, the unit members peacefully removed the crowd from the beach with no incidents reported,” Potelwa said.

A few stragglers were reported on Camps Bay beach, but otherwise, there were no further incidents.

However, police are keeping a close eye on beaches and other public spaces, she added.

A poster circulating on social media called for protesters to support the “movement” at Llandudno, Milnerton, Clifton, Sea Point and Fish Hoek beaches in the Western Cape, as well as Pipe beach in Port Elizabeth, and Plettenberg Bay.

A poster of Saturday’s protest. Image: Facebook

The “designated” venues of the protest were Blouberg beach, Muizenberg beach and Camps Bay beach.

“Join us in the fight against the system to regain our liberty. Let’s end lockdown together!”, the poster read. 

The “invitation” was extended “to all South African citizens affected by the extension of this lockdown.”

From surfers to business owners, all those not in favour of adjusted level 3 lockdown restrictions were rallied to the “beach turn up”. 

Organisations involved included the Woke Nation and #EndLockdownSA.

