Search teams still looking for two-year-old missing girl after Voëlklip accident

Search teams continued their efforts to find the body of a two-year-old girl believed to have drowned at the Voëlklip cliff near Herolds Bay, in George on 21 January.
The two-year-old was in the vehicle, along with her mother and older brother, that plunged down the cliff on Thursday afternoon.
The eight-year-old boy sustained only minor injuries, after jumping out of the car just before it went down the steep incline. The body of the 34-year-old mother was retrieved on Thursday.
National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), police search and rescue, and municipal unit divers were at the scene on Friday.
George Herald reported that the father, who was on the scene with other family members on Friday and declined to comment at this stage and asked that the family’s wishes be respected.
He also expressed his wishes that the identities not be revealed at this stage and that prayers for his daughter and family are welcome.
This is fourth to take place in the same area.
- In October 2019, the vehicle Heidi Scheepers and her two children were travelling in, went off the edge of the cliff.
- In December 2019, Zonita Basson’s red Chevrolet Spark went over the cliff
- In January last year, an unidentified businessman from Port Elizabeth also veered off the steep incline.
