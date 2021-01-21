Victims open case against sjambok-wielding Worcester cops

The two victims who were assaulted by police officers on camera have been found.
On Wednesday, a video of the officers assaulting two men made rounds on social media.
The video depicts one officer whipping the first man with a sjambok while another searches and slaps a second victim, in the presence of a third officer.
WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men
According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola, the officers were still on duty and awaiting their fate ahead of recommendations by the police watchdog.
According to Cola, Ipid has managed to identify the two victims and have opened a case at Worcester Police Station.
“We will then take their statements, those of eyewitnesses, and also the statements of the officers before we make the recommendations to the South African Police Services [Saps],” said Cola.
