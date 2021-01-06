Bushiris’ formal extradition hearing set to begin in March

The formal extradition hearing for wanted self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary, is set for March 2021 before a magistrate’s court in Lilongwe, Malawi.
“The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court today ordered that the formal hearing of the extradition for the Bushiris start on 8 March this year.
“The court has issued a warrant of arrest for the two fugitives. And it states that they should be summoned to court in March,” Malawi Ministry of Justice spokesperson, Pirirani Masanjala, said in a brief statement on Wednesday.
READ MORE: Bushiri ‘astonishingly shocked’ after van intercepted en route to Malawi
This comes after the wanted couple appeared before court on Wednesday for an application by prosecutors for a warrant of arrest.
Malawi Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, told News24 on Wednesday that the matter – to be heard before magistrate Viva Nyimba – was likely to be concluded in March.
“The State and the accused have settled for 8 March, where the hearing will be done and there is a high likelihood that [the] magistrate will make a decision on the same day.
“We expect it to reach finality in its current state in March,” he added.
ALSO READ: Cop ‘received R500K from Bushiri Ministries to make husband’s rape charge go away’
Malawi received the formal extradition request from the South African government on 4 December.
The Bushiris are wanted in connection with a fraud and money laundering case to the alleged tune of R102 million.
The duo, however, fled the country to their homeland just a few days after they were granted bail of R200 000 each – under strict conditions – in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.