News Update 21.11.2020 07:00 pm

Killarney Mall gets all-clear after bomb scare 

Citizen reporter and News24 Wire
Killarney Mall near Houghton in Johannesburg – Octodec's biggest retail asset. Image: Supplied

The police and bomb squad investigated the incident, and gave the mall the go-ahead to resume trade.

Johannesburg’s Killarney Mall has been given the all-clear, after it was evacuated on Saturday due to a bomb scare.

People rushed out to allow for the Bomb Squad to sweep the building.

The mall management confirmed the incident and followed all safety protocols, including contacting the Bomb Squad and evacuating the mall.

“The safety of our shoppers, tenants and mall staff is of utmost importance to us. The mall will reopen only when we have been advised that it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience and support,” said management in a statement.

The mall posted later on its Facebook page that once getting clearance, it was reopened.

“The Bomb Squad has completed a full investigation and sweep of the mall and can confirm the mall is safe and may resume trade.”

Additional reporting by News24 Wire

