Killarney Mall gets all-clear after bomb scare 

Johannesburg’s Killarney Mall has been given the all-clear, after it was evacuated on Saturday due to a bomb scare.
People rushed out to allow for the Bomb Squad to sweep the building.
The mall management confirmed the incident and followed all safety protocols, including contacting the Bomb Squad and evacuating the mall.
“The safety of our shoppers, tenants and mall staff is of utmost importance to us. The mall will reopen only when we have been advised that it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience and support,” said management in a statement.
bomb threat at killarney mall:) pic.twitter.com/1LpOCIqS9S
— phuc kieu (@fareezhanslo) November 21, 2020
The mall posted later on its Facebook page that once getting clearance, it was reopened.
“The Bomb Squad has completed a full investigation and sweep of the mall and can confirm the mall is safe and may resume trade.”
Vision Tactical intervention Units on scene @KillarneyMall following confirmed reports of a bomb threat in @Nedbank. Area has been evacuated.
Avoid the area. Awaiting @SAPoliceService for further investigation. pic.twitter.com/OKIxKBoKcQ
— Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) November 21, 2020
Additional reporting by News24 Wire
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.