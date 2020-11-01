UPDATE: Propaganda nightclub confirms no fatalities after ceiling collapse

Managers at Pretoria’s Propaganda nightclub have issued a statement regarding Saturday night’s events which saw a part of their establishment’s ceiling cave in as patrons partied the night away.
“In the midst of the unexpected due to the bad weather experienced last night, a part of our ceiling (not roof) collapsed. No fatalities or serious injuries occurred, our building structure remains intact,” read part of the statement.
According to the statement, operations at the club have temporarily been suspended and the establishment is expected to re-open on Friday, 6 November 2020.
READ NEXT: Patrons look on as the ceiling collapses at Pretoria’s Propaganda nightclub
(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.