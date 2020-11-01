News Update 1.11.2020 12:38 pm

UPDATE: Propaganda nightclub confirms no fatalities after ceiling collapse

The goround floor area of Pretoria's Propaganda Night Club | Image: propagandapretoria.co.za

Operations at the club have temporarily been suspended and the establishment is expected to re-open on Friday, 6 November 2020. 

Managers at Pretoria’s Propaganda nightclub have issued a statement regarding Saturday night’s events which saw a part of their establishment’s ceiling cave in as patrons partied the night away.

“In the midst of the unexpected due to the bad weather experienced last night, a part of our ceiling (not roof) collapsed. No fatalities or serious injuries occurred, our building structure remains intact,” read part of the statement.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho) 

