Critical discussions underway, Mango confirms after grounding reports

Critical discussions between Mango and SA Airways Technical (SAAT) are underway, low-cost airline Mango confirmed, with hopes for a speedy resolution.
Confirming sensitive discussions were taking place on Sunday, the airline said it was currently operating as normal, although customers were advised to continue checking their website for any changes to flights.
“We remain resolute to flying all our guests to their respective destinations as planned and especially over this weekend,” the airline said.
Earlier media reports suggested that technical support to low-cost airline Mango will be suspended due to non-payment, signalling turbulence for the airlines entire fleet.
It was understood that the airlines’ entire fleet was expected to be grounded on Saturday due to alleged financial woes.
Mango Airlines spokesperson Sergio Dos Santos confirmed that their flights will not be grounded as reported by some media outlets.
News of the airlines’ troubles come as the country shifts into Level 1 of the lockdown with a majority of domestic airlines given the all-clear.
In March the airline suspended all its flights after the country was placed on lockdown for what was then expected to be 21-days.
The airline joined SAA, Airlink, Comair and SA Express which cancelled domestic flights in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s order for a lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the pandemic.
