Crocodile Bridge open, parks near full capacity this weekend – SANParks

Most of SANParks’ facilities are fully booked for the first long weekend under Locakdown Level 1.
The parks are operating on a quota system in an attempt to manage the number of people in an attempt to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and SANParks head of communications Rey Thakhuli told The Citizen patrons should confirm availability to avoid disappointment
“We’re certainly fully booked in most parks,” he said, adding that SANParks was also pleased to announce the opening of some parks in Cape Town.
Social distancing including face masks were a prerequisite to ensure the parks adhered to national lockdown regulations.
Crocodile Bridge open
The Kruger National Park’s Crocodile Bridge gate, which was closed on Monday, September 21, following a truck becoming stuck on the edge of the narrow road leading to the bridge, has been reopened.
While the park indicated that the visitor quota being reached was among the reasons for the closure of the bridge, Thakhuli confirmed said the truck was attended to on Tuesday afternoon, and removed.
The reasons behind the bizarre incident remain part of a police investigation, he said.
He confirmed the bridge was in a solid condition for motorists and expected people to travel to the park at the weekend.
“It took about four hours to clear, but the truck has been cleared.”
Kruger fires under investigation
Questioned on two fires that broke out in two of the Kruger National Park’s camps in a span of a week, Thakhuli said the matter was still under police investigation with a report expected.
The first fire occurred on the evening of September 9 at the Letaba Rest Camp and consumed the TV room and shop at the camp.
This was followed by another blaze on September 14 at the Berg en Dal Rest Camp, where the restaurant caught fire.
