Berg en Dal camp restaurant blaze extinguished

The Berg en Dal rest camp restaurant in the Kruger National Park that was on fire earlier on Monday has been extinguished.
The restaurant caught alight on Monday morning, with rest camp staff and contractors refurbishing units at the camp rushing to put out the blaze. Luckily, it was extinguished before the entire building was damaged.
SANParks said in a statement on Monday that the fire broke out from the restaurant kitchen.
The fire is the second to hit the Kruger Park this month.
Last week, the Letaba rest camp shop and staff TV room burnt down due to a mystery blaze, which broke out from the shop storeroom.
The cause of the Letaba and Berg en Dal fire have not yet been established, but investigations are continuing.
SANParks said on Monday that the Berg en Dal restaurant kitchen and dining hall were “extensively damaged”.
No injuries were reported of the incidents.
