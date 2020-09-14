News Update 14.9.2020 03:55 pm

Berg en Dal camp restaurant blaze extinguished

Nica Richards
The fire that has been extinguished behind the Berg en Dal restaurant kitchen. Photo: Video screenshot/@SANParksKNP

The fire reportedly broke out in the Berg en Dal restaurant kitchen and spread to the dining hall, but was put out before further damage was done to the facility.

The Berg en Dal rest camp restaurant in the Kruger National Park that was on fire earlier on Monday has been extinguished. 

The restaurant caught alight on Monday morning, with rest camp staff and contractors refurbishing units at the camp rushing to put out the blaze. Luckily, it was extinguished before the entire building was damaged. 

SANParks said in a statement on Monday that the fire broke out from the restaurant kitchen. 

The fire is the second to hit the Kruger Park this month. 

The restaurant at Berg en Dal camp in the Kruger National Park is on fire, 14 September 2020. Picture: Twitter / @SANParksKNP

The restaurant at Berg en Dal camp in the Kruger National Park is on fire, 14 September 2020. Picture: Twitter / @SANParksKNP

Last week, the Letaba rest camp shop and staff TV room burnt down due to a mystery blaze, which broke out from the shop storeroom. 

The fire raging at Letaba Camp’s shop. Photo: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

Photo: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

What is left of the shop at the Letaba Camp in the Kruger Park. Photo: Twitter/@SANParksKNP

The cause of the Letaba and Berg en Dal fire have not yet been established, but investigations are continuing. 

SANParks said on Monday that the Berg en Dal restaurant kitchen and dining hall were “extensively damaged”.

No injuries were reported of the incidents.  

