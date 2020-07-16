General 16.7.2020 10:02 am

Zindzi Mandela will be buried next to her mother, Winnie

Kaunda Selisho
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Zindzi Mandela | Image: Twitter @zindzimandela

Mandela will be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park on Friday morning.

Just days after her passing, South African Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela will be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park on Friday morning at 7am.

Speaking to the SABC on Thursday, her son Zondwa Mandela confirmed that his mother’s final resting place will be next to that of her own mother, anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who died in 2018.

Zondwa stated that the aim was to give his mother a respectable and dignified burial while adhering to the current regulations governing funerals.

Earlier this week, Zondwa also revealed that his mother had tested positive for Covid-19 on the day of her passing.

However, the family was still waiting for the autopsy report that will clarify what the exact cause of death was.

The 59-year-old passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.

