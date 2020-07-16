General 16.7.2020 10:02 am

UPDATE: Zindzi Mandela will be buried next to her mother, Winnie

Kaunda Selisho
UPDATE: Zindzi Mandela will be buried next to her mother, Winnie

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Zindzi Mandela | Image: Twitter @zindzimandela

Mandela will be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park on Friday morning.

Just days after her passing, South African Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela will be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park on Friday morning at 7am.

Speaking to the SABC on Thursday, her son Zondwa Mandela confirmed that his mother’s final resting place will be next to that of her own mother, anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who died in 2018.

Zondwa stated that the aim was to give his mother a respectable and dignified burial while adhering to the current regulations governing funerals.

Earlier this week, Zondwa also revealed that his mother had tested positive for Covid-19 on the day of her passing.

However, the family was still waiting for the autopsy report that will clarify what the exact cause of death was.

The 59-year-old passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.

UPDATE:

A call from the Nelson Mandela Foundation to sign the condolences book located at their Houghton office | Image: Twitter

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has urged all those who wish to share their condolences with the family to rather visit the foundation’s office, located at 107 Central Street, Houghton, to sign the condolence book in the reception area.

READ NEXT: Zindzi Mandela – from lonely childhood to international diplomacy

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kaizer Motaung pays tribute to Zindzi Mandela 17.7.2020
All South Africans should be grateful for Zindzi Mandela 16.7.2020
Zindzi Mandela tested positive for Covid-19 son confirms 15.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing

Courts Remove ‘public enemy’ Dudu Myeni immediately, Outa asks court

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday


today in print

Read Today's edition