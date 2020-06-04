Solidarity demands Nursery schools should open in July

Labour union Solidarity alongside the Schools Support Centre (SSC) have demanded clear regulations to be outlined to determine the opening of independent and private nursery schools, which according to the two bodies should open post the Covid-19 lockdown.
The pair have threatened legal action against the department of social development and cooperative governance to consider allowing nursery schools to reopen or face court action.
Current regulation allows for the phasing in of Grade R learners, however, this only applies to schools registered with the department of education. Private nursery schools which fall under the department of social development have been excluded, according to SSC.
Both the SSC and Solidarity believe that private nursery schools should be allowed to resume teaching on July 6, together with other nursery schools, as children of all ages had the right to basic education.
The bodies plan to bring forward an urgent application before the High Court in Pretoria should the department of social development not head their call.
