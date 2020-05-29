Parys remains in darkness as substation repairs kick off

Parys went dark on Tuesday evening after an explosion at the Parys rural substation, due to a breaker fault, causing damage to the control room, and the Ngwathe Local Municipality was forced to use water tankers to ensure that locals continue to have consistent water supply as their infrastructure which was integral to the distribution of water was powered by electricity.
Eskom apologised to Parys locals for the blackout after a transformer fault at the substation resulted in a fire in the control room. The incident happened around 8.32pm on Tuesday.
The repairs to the power supply in the area were expected to take 24 hours to fix, however, Eskom says the required material for the repairs were only delivered on Thursday afternoon.
A team will work tirelessly to attend to the damage, Eskom said.
Repairs to the incident were expected to commence on Wednesday following the incident on Tuesday night where a team was unable to ascertain the exact damage done and the repair work required to attend to the blaze due to smoke emanating from the substation at the time.
