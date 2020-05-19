Meshoe claims ‘politician’ cooked his Covid-19 results to drive message to black people

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe has denied testing positive for Covid-19, as earlier reported by a number of media outlets.
The reverend accuses the department of health including a certain unnamed politician of using him as a guinea pig in politicising the pandemic to drive a message to black people as at one time black people believed the pandemic was only meant for other racial groups, the Sunday Independent reported.
“The politician came up with a strategy that would encourage black people to be cautious of the new virus,” he said.
In the twisted turn of events, Meshoe claims he even told his family about the outcome of the tests which would be predetermined as the said politician was involved.
The Citizen earlier reported that Meshoe’s test came after he went to a religious gathering in Bloemfontein attended by five international guests who later tested positive for the virus.
Meshoe was said to have tested positive along with fellow ACDP MP Steve Swart, whose wife and daughter also contracted the virus.
Swart, unlike Meshoe, experienced flu-like symptoms from mid-March. He and his family lost their sense of taste and smell, had sore bodies, coughs, fever and sneezing symptoms.
The Bloemfontein church event, which was attended by more than 200 people, including President Cyril Ramaphosa took place before the prohibition of public gatherings of more than 100 people.
It led to officials tracking down hundreds of people who may have come into contact with attendees of the event. It was also announced that pastor Angus Buchan picked up the virus at the same event.
Since Meshoe may have come into contact with Ramaphosa, the president had to be tested, but his results came back negative. A sign which Meshoe claims was proof of his health status.
“Is it possible to be positive and not infect others?” asks Meshoe, in the report.
The reverend, who has reportedly shown no symptoms of the virus, even after his 21-day self-isolation and said he would be retested next week, to clear his name.
In a comment to protect patient confidentiality, the department of health would not comment on Meshoe’s issue as they were “not allowed to speak on individual cases” because of a “duty to respect people’s privacy”, according to its spokesperson Popo Maja.
Meshoe maintains he wanted to raise his concerns to clear his name after the national lockdown when asked why he previously opted for silence.
