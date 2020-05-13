Sisulu describes pushback against corruption

In a promise to push back against corruption, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said briefing the media on allegations of corruption levelled against her office that her department remained heavy-handed against any form of corruption.
From April to September 2019, 249 cases were investigated, 139 of the cases were found to be valid and were referred for disciplinary action while 110 were found to be untrue.
Of those 139 disciplinary cases, 86 officials were found guilty, 14 officials were not found guilty, 24 officials resigned with one official reinstated following arbitration.
The department has further prioritised 151 irregular expenditure investigations and 13 forensic investigations within the next six months aimed for completion within twelve months time.
“Since my appointment in the portfolio of human settlements, water and sanitation in May 2019, I have relentlessly focused on re-engineering and prioritising ways of improving the efficient functioning of the department of water and sanitation.”
She said civil processes through the courts were initiated in an effort to recover all funds that were lost through fraud and corruption.
The department had also referred 18 cases to SAPS and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) for investigation and possible prosecution.
The minister appointed Terry Motau to lead lawyers in reviewing all fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure reports in her department.
