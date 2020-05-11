Courts 11.5.2020 03:46 pm

Case for six linked to Tongaat teen’s disappearance postponed to 19 May

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

The suspects appeared in court facing murder and kidnapping charges.

Six suspects appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court in connection with the disappearance of Tongaat teenager Nduduzo Andile Mbuthu, who was allegedly beaten after being accused of stealing alcohol from a local drinking place.

Suspects Mlungisi Thabethe, Andile Nhleko, Mncedisi Mkhobe, Siyanda Msweli, Linda Ndlovu, and Mxolisi Mtheku appeared in court facing charges of murder and kidnapping. The matter was postponed to 19 May for a formal bail hearing, with the accused to remain in custody.

While the suspects appeared in court, a large crowd gathered outside the court on Monday morning, clearly violating lockdown regulations.

Police at the scene dispersed the crowds calling for justice for the missing teen.

On Friday, human remains found in the Wewe river in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, were feared to be the body of Mbuthu and police took forensic tests to ascertain their identity.

A local tavern was burned down by angry community members who demanded the attention of Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mbuthu, nicknamed Bobo, a Grade 12 pupil who hails from Hambanathi township, has been missing for more than two weeks. Footage which trended on social media showed a badly beaten Mbuthu outside an empty drinking lounge in the area.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

