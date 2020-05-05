Kulula.com unable to operate, implements business rescue plan

Listed airline company Comair has implemented a business rescue plan due to its inability to operate as a result of the current Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.
Comair, which owns Kulula.com, had earlier cautioned that it expected to resume operations in October or November, but according to a Fin24 report the airline announced it was unable to operate.
The airline’s CEO Wrenelle Stander said the company reported a loss of R564 million for the first half of 2020. While it expected to fix its financial situation, the lockdown meant it was not able to implement the much-needed efforts.
In March, the airline suspended all operations, expecting to gradually reinstate a new optimised schedule of service once the lockdown has been lifted.
“While the restrictions are currently intended to last for 21 days, we will take our cue from the government and the relevant health authorities,” the airline said in a statement.
“Our target date for recommencing operations will be 20 April and we will continue to keep our customers, travel agents and operators informed should unforeseen circumstances necessitate a change to this date.”
