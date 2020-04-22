89 police officers arrested during lockdown – Cele

Minister Bheki Cele announced during an address in Durban to oversee operations conducted throughout the city that of the many people arrested during the national lockdown, 89 were police officers.
The police officers were arrested for various crimes ranging from selling to stealing liquor, as well as illegally “confiscating” money.
“Nobody will escape the law, it doesn’t matter who you are. Whether you’re a councillor, minister of state, whether you’re the police, if you contradict these laws, the law will take its course.”
Stricter measures to help flatten the Covid-19 curve have been put in motion in Durban after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala declared eThekwinini as the provincial epicentre of Covid-19 at the weekend.
At a briefing on Sunday, Zikalala announced that the province had the third-highest number of positive cases.
“Of the new cases recorded in KZN, a staggering 77 % were from eThekwini District. eThekwini District has also registered the highest death rate (4.4%) since the start of the pandemic and the highest number of contact cases.
“In terms of deaths, the country has experienced 51, and 21 of these come from the province of KZN. The total number of lab-confirmed Covid-19 infected healthcare workers was 108. KwaZulu-Natal has contributed to 18% of new cases in the country.”
The stats showed that KwaZulu-Natal had a total of 587 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)
