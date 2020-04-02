News Update 2.4.2020 03:50 pm

SPCA to investigate SANDF dog shooting incident 

Citizen reporter
The army claimed the video was fake news, but is now conducting its own investigation, after the SPCA exhumed the remains of the dog.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA, who on Wednesday became aware of a video doing the rounds of an SANDF member shooting a dog in the street earlier this week, say they are investigating the incident. 

This despite the SANDF issuing a media release explaining the footage was taken during a patrol September last year, and that the incident had not occurred during the nationwide lockdown.

The video clip, which has been circulated on various media platforms, shows a soldier shooting at a dog that is barking at him.

In a statement, the SANDF said it was fake news that the incident had taken place during the national lockdown and said it was “concerned” by the spread of “fake videos” that “depict the SANDF in a negative light” during the lockdown.

“This fake news is viewed as an attempt not only to mislead the local, regional and international publics but to question the integrity of the SANDF and the public is urged not to take this particular video clip as a true reflection of the lockdown.”

However, Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said he contacted the SANDF after they released a media statement, and was informed the SANDF would be conducting an investigation into the incident.

Pieterse confirmed that the incident did occur and that it was not fake news, and exhumed the dog who was fatally shot, Bonzo, on Wednesday.

“Nothing has changed from the area since. It’s the same dog, it hasn’t decomposed,” Pieterse said.

He added that eyewitnesses have come forward to assist in the investigation.

On Monday, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula condemned the army for using excessive force while carrying out their duties during the lockdown.

This after footage did the rounds on social media of SAPS and SANDF members forcing members of the public to perform physical exercises as an apparent form of punishment, and allegedly physically assaulting people.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu. Additional reporting by Nica Richards)

