Covid-19: Nelson Mandela University suspends classes

After Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth caused uproar on Sunday night after announcing on Twitter that classes would continue as normal, the university has now followed the example of other universities and suspended classes.
They had earlier said students should make a “special effort” to attend “all classes, tests, laboratory sessions, practicals and experiential learning activities”, as the new term was starting, but by Monday afternoon, they said in a statement sent to The Citizen that all academic activities until the end of the recess period on 29 March would be on hold.
“Following the end of recess, online or virtual learning, and other alternative platforms will be used until after the Easter weekend on 14 April 2020,” the statement added.
The university also took a decision to cancel all events, conferences and public gatherings on campuses, with the autumn graduation ceremonies postponed until further notice.
“Since the outbreak was announced, particularly confirmed cases in South Africa, the university has been exploring ways in which it can help fight the spread of the virus. The health and wellbeing of our students and staff remains our top priority,” said the university’s communications department.
“Last week, as the country’s confirmed cases increased, the University established a dedicated Multi-Stakeholder Task Team to lead the institution’s efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. The Task Team comprises representatives from across the University’s Learning and Teaching and Operational Support Divisions. It is also in direct contact with local infectious diseases experts, including Dr John Black, who heads the Infectious Diseases Unit at Livingstone Tertiary Hospital.
“The University, through the Task Team, began actively working on an institutional strategy for the surveillance, prevention and management of the virus, giving due consideration to the implications that the plan would have for staff and students, as well as for the academic programme.”
Some of the immediate measures taken by the Task Team included:
- Firming up a travel register, with the aim of monitoring staff and students’ movements in the country and abroad. While there were no official travel restrictions in place by our Government at the time, the University cautioned against international travel, where possible, particularly to areas identified as high-risk. The University has since banned international travel until further notice, and advised against domestic or local travel, unless the latter is absolutely necessary. Visits from international stakeholders have also been put on hold.
- The University also set up a dedicated webpage, containing information about COVID-19 from reliable health sources, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) in South Africa. Also contained on the webpage are all communications issued to the University community on a daily basis.
- The distribution of posters all over the University’s campuses, highlighting the importance of good hygiene practices.
- Commencing work on a review of the overall cleaning regimes on its campuses and the use of hand sanitisers at common places across the University.
The Task Team also communicated last week that in the “”highly unlikely event” that the virus directly affected the university, they would firm up plans to effectively contain the spread of the virus.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.