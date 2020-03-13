News Update 13.3.2020 09:53 am

Kenya confirms first coronavirus case

Citizen reporter and AFP
Kenya confirms first coronavirus case

File image for illustration: iStock

The Kenyan government said they have traced all people she came into contact with and urged residents to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Kenya’s health ministry has confirmed its first Covid-19 case.

The patient was confirmed positive on Thursday, but is reportedly stable.

“I want to inform you that the Ministry of Health has confirmed the first coronavirus case in Kenya,” Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told reporters.

“The case is a Kenyan citizen who travelled back to Nairobi, returning from the United States of America via London, United Kingdom, on March 5, 2020.”

The woman’s temperature had returned to normal and she was stable and recovering in isolation, he said.

It is the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the East African region.

The Kenyan government said they have traced all people she came into contact with and urged residents to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus, according to Citizen Digital.

Kagwe said all public gatherings and prison visits have been suspended, and that church services may only run if the facility provides hand sanitiser.

Gabon and Ghana have also confirmed their first Covid-19 cases, reports SABC.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
BMW SA employee tests positive for coronavirus 13.3.2020
Govt needs to start banning travel and gatherings 13.3.2020
Fans barred from Jaguares Super Rugby game over virus 13.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?


today in print

Read Today's edition