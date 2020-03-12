Even Ntlemeza knew people in high places, but I fired him – Mbalula on Kweyama allegations

The fact that former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama knew people in high places was inconsequential, said Transport Minster Fikile Mbalula to crowds while outlining the challenges the Mabopane-Pretoria railway line had seen since it’s recurrent suspensions.
Mbalula outlined that the railway line used to generate over R2 million a month and it could not be that it did not generate much revenue to date. The department has set aside over a billion rand to refurbish the Mabopane rail corridor.
While at the Mabopane train station in Pretoria, Mbalula quickly addressed allegations that would have come from Kweyama’s testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, that he unlawfully dissolved the Passenger Rail Agency of South African board.
Kweyama was expected to tell the commission in greater detail how Mbalula wanted to appoint current Prasa administrator Bongisizwe Mpondo without following procedure.
Mbalula, who maintains that he was not informed that he would be implicated at the commission, said he needed to understand the scope of the allegations as the commission was not a place where everyone went to urinate.
“I can’t stop her from raising whatever allegations that she wants to raise.
“…It’s not personal. The fact that she knows people in high places, doesn’t affect me. Even [Hawks boss Berning] Ntlemeza in police claimed he knew people, [and] I fired him.
“I’m not accountable to any street committee. I’m accountable to [Cyril] Ramaphosa. I will take them on.”
If Kwayama was disgruntled, she was supposed to go to court, Mbalula said.
The commission stated that Kweyama’s affidavits were served to Mbalula through email as well as other means. It further urged that proceedings not be sidetracked by Mbalula’s public outcries.
