Missing Randfontein girl found safe

Citizen reporter
Oftentse Molefe and her father Levi Tsele. Images: Supplied

Ofentse Molefe’s relieved father said her and his girlfriend’s disappearance was ‘all a big misunderstanding’.

A nine-year-old girl from Randfontein who went missing on Saturday morning has been found.

Ofentse Molefe was last seen with her father’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Happiness Magomo. The pair were making their way to Happiness’s mother’s house in Kagiso, Krugersdorp.

Happiness and Ofentse. The two have a very good relationship, says father Levi Tsele.

A case was opened with Randfontein police on Monday morning.

An eyewitness told Ofentse’s father that he last saw the pair together making their way back to Randfontein.

The father, Levi Tsele, confirmed on Friday morning that Ofentse and Happiness were waiting for him at home on Tuesday evening. He said that when Happiness left with Ofentse, she had taken some money with, and did not want to return without having the full amount on her to repay him.

Levi feared the worst and reached out to The Citizen on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was all a big misunderstanding,” a relieved Tsele said.

He also emphasised that Happiness did not wish to cause the family any harm, and that she and Ofentse have a good relationship.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

