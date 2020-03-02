Tensions rise as police remove Greenmarket refugees demanding Ramaphosa’s attention

After over 200 refugees living around the Methodist church in Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square were removed on Sunday, tensions have again erupted in the park near the eNCA building as police now demand the refugees vacate the park.
The police have arrived at the park and are instructing the refugees, carrying their belongings, to vacate the area. The officers are apparently inforcing the city’s bylaws against sleeping in public places.
While police move in to order refugees to vacate the area, one of the migrants could be heard questioning where President Cyril Ramaphosa was.
“Where is Ramaphosa? Ramaphosa where are you?” the man shouted at media cameras.
The face-off between police and the refugees continues as the city of Cape Town clamps down on cooking, washing and sleeping outside the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square.
The city enforced its bylaws after threats and resistance by the group which allegedly made it impossible for local officials to work.
Traders on the square, many of whom are also refugees, complained that the stench of urine, and threats when they tried to move people from entrances, meant their businesses were struggling.
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko, background reporting by News24 Wire)
