Tensions rise as police remove Greenmarket refugees demanding Ramaphosa’s attention

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 27: A general view of refugees at the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square on January 27, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The refugees are refusing to be integrated back in the Cape Town community because of fear of violence. They will appear in court on January 28th. (Photo by Gallo Images/ Brenton Geach)

Refugees who allegedly slept at a park in Cape Town have now resorted to seeking the president’s attention.

After over 200 refugees living around the Methodist church in Cape Town’s Greenmarket Square were removed on Sunday, tensions have again erupted in the park near the eNCA building as police now demand the refugees vacate the park.

The police have arrived at the park and are instructing the refugees, carrying their belongings, to vacate the area. The officers are apparently inforcing the city’s bylaws against sleeping in public places.

While police move in to order refugees to vacate the area, one of the migrants could be heard questioning where President Cyril Ramaphosa was.

“Where is Ramaphosa? Ramaphosa where are you?” the man shouted at media cameras.

The face-off between police and the refugees continues as the city of Cape Town clamps down on cooking, washing and sleeping outside the Central Methodist Church on Greenmarket Square.

The city enforced its bylaws after threats and resistance by the group which allegedly made it impossible for local officials to work.

Traders on the square, many of whom are also refugees, complained that the stench of urine, and threats when they tried to move people from entrances, meant their businesses were struggling.

