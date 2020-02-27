News Update 27.2.2020 02:29 pm

Two stabilised after boat capsizes in Cape Town, nine still missing

Various emergency service providers, as well as the South African Air Force and the South African Police Service, are assisting in the operation.

A search was under way for at least nine people on Thursday morning, between Oudekraal and Mouille Point, on the Cape Town coast.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon, an inflatable boat was located and was suspected to have capsized between Clifton and Oudekraal in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Several NSRI branches were participating in the search operation for at least nine people, Lambinon said.

Western Cape EMS Deanna Bessick said that two people have been found and were stabilised after medical treatment.

The vessel has been located 3.7km from the coast at Mouille Point and is being towed ashore.

This is a developing story.

