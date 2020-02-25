WATCH: Soweto resident shot at on way to work during shutdown protest

Tensions have flared in Soweto as locals took to the streets in protest against ongoing power cuts.
Over 200 people have taken to the streets in an attempt to gain answers on the recurring power outages in several parts of the area.
While police remain on high alert, Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers would work with other law enforcement agencies in an attempt to maintain calm in the area.
Resident Sakhumzi claims the area has been without electricity for around eight months.
“We just want the progress report from the councillor.”
Soweto resident details reasons for protest
Sakhumzi said locals wanted answers from ward councillor.
Another frustrated local and a member of the PAC (Pan African Congress) Pelane Buthelezi said the elderly had fallen victim to the recurrent power cuts in the area. He claims they were affected the most.
The Orlando East resident claims the protest was to gain the attention of Premier David Makhura.
“We’re sick and tired of power cuts.”
"Makhura must answer us," Soweto resident demands
Pelane Buthelezi, a member of PAC said the elderly were affected by power cuts.
While at the scene, photographer Tracy Stark came across a resident, Andiswa Dlephu, who was on her way to work and was allegedly shot at with a rubber bullet.
She was advised not to call for help.
Andiswa claims she was shot at with a rubber bullet
Dlephu claims she was assaulted while on her way to work.
Orlando East ward councillor Sechaba Khumalo said the people’s anger seemed necessary as they had been engaging with Eskom since last year.
He asked community members to join him and other councillors on Wednesday to mobilise people to Eskom. He said there were those who did not have the interest of the community at heart.
“We’ve been engaging with Eskom since March. Join us tomorrow (Wednesday). We want to redirect this anger where it belongs. We are starting our march from Uncle Tom’s hall to Eskom offices in Diepkloof.”
The march is expected to start at 10am.
Orlando East ward councillor Sechaba Khumalo urged protestors to meet again on Wednesday.
Khumalo said a march was scheduled for Wednesday morning, headed for Eskom.
- (Videos shot by Tracy Stark)
