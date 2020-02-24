WATCH LIVE: Myeni in the hotseat as Outa continues cross examination

Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni is back in the High Court in Pretoria to field more questions from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) as well as the SA Pilots Association, which seek to have her declared a delinquent director.
Security has been beefed up in court, following an incident on Friday where one of Outa’s legal team, Carol Steinberg, told the court that she was verbally assaulted during recess by a group of people who were allegedly on Myeni’s side.
On Monday, Myeni tabled different strategies which SAA took in attempts to escape from financial difficulties.
The court heard how government would not allow SAA to fail as it had a 100% share of the entity.
She maintained she was unemployed while responding to questions on her decision to postpone court appearances previously.
Judge Ronel Tolmay heard how there was an unopposed approval in 2015 of a few aircraft.
The former chairperson is testifying her own defence in her long-anticipated trial filed by the two organisations, who approached the court early in 2017 with an application to have her declared a delinquent director.
Asked if her statement that she could not make court appearance was true, considering she had earned over R7 million in 2017, she maintained she did not have the means as she was “unemployed”.
To a question that she didn’t save any money from her package to come to court, Myeni responded she was not aware that she had to save money for a possible court case.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.