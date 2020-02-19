Pay your debt in seven days or get no power, Letsemeng Municipality told

Following a statement issued by Eskom that it intended to withhold electricity supply to the Letsemeng Local Municipality in Bloemfontein due to the municipality falling behind on payment, the power utility has now provided the municipality with seven more days to make payment.
In a statement, Eskom said: “Based on a commitment by Free State Treasury to assist the Letsemeng Local Municipality to pay a portion of its Eskom electricity debt, Eskom has now granted the municipality with a seven day grace period to settle the outstanding amount,” to avoid outages.
Eskom served a notice to Letsemeng local municipality on 31 January informing the municipality of its intention to withhold the provision of electricity supply services to the municipality from 20 February due to the municipality’s breach of its payment conditions with Eskom.
Should the payment not be made by 26 February, Eskom will withhold electricity supply services.
Koffiefontein, Luckhoff and Petrusburg are warned to expect daily scheduled electricity outages from 20 February from 6am until 8pm until the breach is remedied.
“Despite numerous demands,” the municipality has failed to honour payment of its electricity accounts to Eskom.
“Eskom recognises that indefinitely withholding electricity supply may cause undue hardship to consumers and members of the community, and may adversely affect the delivery of other services.
“In view of this and in order to minimise any hardship to consumers and members of the community, Eskom will withhold its electricity supply services in a regulated pattern as opposed to an outright disconnection.
“This will allow members of the community and consumers the opportunity to make alternative arrangements for the scheduled periods.”
(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)
