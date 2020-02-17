Nelson Mandela Foundation, De Klerk Foundation to meet over ‘apartheid not a crime’ statement

The Nelson Mandela Foundation and the FW de Klerk Foundation are expected to meet to discuss a way forward following De Klerk’s denial that apartheid was a crime against humanity.
EWN reports that the two foundations are set to meet following De Klerk’s statement in that he did not fully agree with the United Nation’s ruling that apartheid was a crime against humanity.
De Klerk’s statement has been ill-received by political parties and the public, with a picket expected to start at 1pm on Wednesday outside the FW De Klerk Foundation’s offices in Plattekloof, Cape Town.
Convener of the #DeKlerkMustFall protest Songezo Mazizi told News24 that they were expecting a number of concerned citizens and activists to take part.
In a recent statement, the foundation agreed apartheid was not a crime against humanity. It said the notion that apartheid was a crime against humanity had merely been “Soviet agitprop” – propaganda meant to agitate, News24 reported.
Mazizi said they would be handing over a memorandum. One of their demands is that the foundation and De Klerk retract the statements and apologise to South Africa.
“We are saying that they must retract the statement and De Klerk must apologise for the killing of our people and be held accountable for the killings,” he said.
On Monday, the picket organisers would be giving notice to the City of Cape Town about the planned peaceful protest, said Mazizi.
He added that, should there be no one to accept the memorandum, the committee would plan a way forward.
De Klerk Foundation spokesperson Dave Stewart confirmed to News24 that it was aware of the planned protest and would issue a “general statement” on Monday about the action.
Stewart could not give further details on whether they would be retracting their statement on apartheid.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.